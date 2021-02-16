Thybulle had five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two steals, two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes Monday in the 76ers' 134-123 loss to the Jazz.

As usual, Thybulle's impact on the offensive end was muted, but he reaffirmed his status as one of the top streamers for defensive stats. He's now received 20-plus minutes in seven of the 76ers' last nine games, averaging 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch.