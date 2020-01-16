76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Records four rejections, two swipes
Thybulle tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four blocks, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Nets.
Thybulle got into foul trouble (five) early, picking up a couple quick whistles early in the contest. However, it didn't stop him from delivering an incredible defensive performance, including a career high in blocks. Thybulle is likely to remain inconsistent offensively, but if he keeps drawing starts while Joel Embiid (finger) is out and earns 20-plus minutes on a regular basis going forward, the defensive stats will probably continue to be prevalent.
