Thybulle played 31 minutes off the bench and added 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals, one rebound and one assist in the 107-96 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Thybulle is one of the better defenders on the Philadelphia roster and showed why once again as he is averaging 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in the month of April. Thybulle won't provide much from an offensive standpoint but his defensive abilities make him a guy to keep an eye on if you need steals and blocks.