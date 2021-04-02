Thybulle totaled five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), three blocks, two steals and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 114-94 win over the Cavaliers.

Thybulle continues to be a huge part of the Sixers's rotation because of his defensive prowess, but he fails to affect the game on the offensive end -- scoring in double figures only twice this season. The second-year guard's field-goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage are all lower than his rookie season, but his 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals will continue to grant him ample playing time.