Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Thybulle will miss his seventh straight game due to the right knee sprain, though he was able to participate in limited portions of Sunday's practice. The 22-year-old is progressing towards his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Thursday's matchup with Boston before retaking the court.

