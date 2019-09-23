76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Rolls ankle
Thybulle rolled his ankle Monday during a team workout, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Thybulle is set to be re-evaluated Tuesday morning, though the Sixers don't appear to be too concerned about the injury. He figures to be ready to roll for the season opener October 11 against Charlotte.
