Thybulle (COVID-19) will not play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

The second-year wing will sit out at least one more game, but it's very possible he could miss more time as the league continues to assess the virus situation in Philly. To date, Thybulle has not been a fantasy consideration, as he's averaged just 13.9 minutes off the bench.