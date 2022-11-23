Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Thybulle exited Tuesday's matchup against the Nets after aggravating his ankle injury, and he's dealing with inflammation ahead of Wednesday's matchup. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return Friday against Orlando.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't return Tuesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Left off injury report•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Misses practice again Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Another poor night with first unit•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Flops in starting role Saturday•