76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Scores 15 points in Saturday's loss
Thybulle produced 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 loss to the Celtics.
Thybulle was solid on both ends while stepping up and being more aggressive offensively (seven points on only six shot attempts in summer league opener). His ability to provide strong help defense along the wing should earn him decent minutes off the bench as a rookie so long as he's serviceable from beyond the arc.
