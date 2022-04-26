Barring a change in his vaccination status, Thybulle will not be eligible to play in Thursday's Game 6 at Toronto.

As was the case for a game near the end of the regular season, as well as Games 3 and 4 of the current series, Thybulle is not able to play in Toronto due to his status as a non-vaccinated player. There's been no indication that Thybulle plans to become fully vaccinated, so while the Sixers may not issue an official injury report until Wednesday, the expectation is that the defensive ace will not be available. Thybulle struggled through an overall sluggish Game 5 effort by the Sixers, finishing with just two points on 1-of-6 shooting (0-3 3Pt) to go with two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes off the bench.