76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Set to play Sunday
Thybulle (ankle) is available for Sunday's game versus the Raptors, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Thybulle rolled his right ankle Saturday and was considered questionable to play the second half of the back-to-back set, but he'll be in uniform Sunday. The 22-year-old is averaging 4.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 16.0 minutes during his rookie campaign.
