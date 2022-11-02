Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards.

Thybulle gets the start Wednesday with De'Anthony Mleton (back) and Joel Embiid (illness) out. Thybulle has had a slow start to the season, only averaging 1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 9.3 minutes across seven games. While the fourth-year forward isn't expected to score many points, he could post some impressive defensive numbers, as he averaged 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes last season.