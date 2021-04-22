Thybulle will come off the bench for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Tobias Harris and Seth Curry back in action, Thybulle will head to the bench after starting Wednesday's narrow loss to the Suns. Thybulle was held scoreless in that game, though he did rack up three boards, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Racks up five defensive stats in loss•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting vs. Suns•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Records three steals off bench•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Piles up defensive stats•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting vs. OKC•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Relies on defensive output•