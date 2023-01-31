Thybulle finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 11 minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-109 loss to the Magic.

Despite playing less than 13 minutes in each of the past three contests, Thybulle has produced at least two steals in all of those games and 10-point outings on two occasions. Even for a defensive standout like Thybulle, maintaining that sort of steals production in that sort of limited playing time isn't sustainable, and his track record suggests that the modest scoring outputs may be even more difficult to uphold. Unless the 76ers decide to clear the way for Thybulle to play north of 20 minutes per game, he won't be someone who warrants much attention outside of deeper leagues.