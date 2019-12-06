Thybulle played 31 minutes in a loss to the Wizards on Thursday, scoring five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), and accumulating six assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound.

It was another strong night in terms of steals and blocks for Thybulle. The rookie is now hustling to the tune of 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes on the season. Outside of those two categories, Thybulle typically doesn't contribute much in other areas, but the six assists in this one were a nice bonus. Josh Richardson's (hamstring) absence has afforded Thybulle a little extra playing time, now at 24.5 minutes per game in the four outings that Richardson has been sidelined, including a 31-minute showing in this loss. After being ruled out of this game a full day in advance, it would be surprising to see Richardson return in time for their Dec. 7 date with the Cavaliers. Look for Thybulle to potentially see another sizable role in that contest.