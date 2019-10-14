Thybulle delivered 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during the 76ers' 126-94 preseason win over the Magic on Sunday.

Thybulle's scoring tally led the Sixers' bench on the night and served as a considerable improvement over the three-point tally he'd generated against the Hornets in Philadelphia's previous preseason contest. The 2019 first-round pick appears to be past an ankle issue he dealt with just prior to training camp and will look to carve out a consistent role backing up both wing spots to open the season.