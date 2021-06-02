Thybulle will start Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Surprisingly, coach Doc Rivers will insert Thybulle in the starting five for the injured Joel Embiid (knee), opting to still bring Dwight Howard off the bench. In eight starts this season, Thybulle has averaged 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.0 minutes. In the absence of a true center, Ben Simmons appears to be in line to serve as the nominal five on the first unit.