Thybulle will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Danny Green (hip) and Tobias Harris (knee) out, Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz will start. In five starts this season, Thybulle has averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.3 minutes.