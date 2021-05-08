Thybulle is starting Saturday's game against the Pistons, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Seth Curry (rest) out, Thybulle will get the nod Saturday. In seven previous starts, Thybulle has averaged 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.4 minutes.
