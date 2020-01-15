76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting Wednesday
Thybulle is in the staring lineup for Wednesday's contest against Brooklyn, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
The rookie has seen his minutes increase over the past two games after returning from a knee injury which kept him sidelined for seven straight contests. Moreover, Thybulle could be in line for even more minutes Wednesday, as the forward will be making his fourth start of the season (and first since Nov. 29).
