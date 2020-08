Thybulle collected two points (1-3 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Thybulle led the team in rebounding and steals and matched Tobias Harris for the second-highest minutes total while chipping in across multiple categories. The rookie made a major impact on the defensive end, and the absence of Ben Simmons (kneecap) opens the door for Thybulle to step up and play a more significant role going forward.