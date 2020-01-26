Thybulle tallied six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five steals, one rebound, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 win over the Lakers.

Thybulle amassed a career high in steals, swiping at least four for the fifth time through 39 appearances. Despite averaging just north of 20 minutes per game, the 22-year-old rookie is averaging a whopping 1.6 steals per contest.