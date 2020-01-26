76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Swipes five in 36 minutes
Thybulle tallied six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five steals, one rebound, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 win over the Lakers.
Thybulle amassed a career high in steals, swiping at least four for the fifth time through 39 appearances. Despite averaging just north of 20 minutes per game, the 22-year-old rookie is averaging a whopping 1.6 steals per contest.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Four steals Monday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Records four rejections, two swipes•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Plays 19 minutes in return•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Expected back Thursday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Participates in Tuesday's practice•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.