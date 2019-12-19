Thybulle totaled five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Heat.

Thybulle wasn't listed on the injury report after being removed from Sunday's game against the Nets due to an illness. He has swiped at least three steals six times through 28 appearances, this despite operating in a modest reserve role. Still, unless he starts seeing 20-plus minutes on a regular basis, the rookie wing will likely have his fantasy value limited to deeper leagues.