Thybulle totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 137-133 victory over the Nets.

Despite coming off the bench Wednesday, Thybulle led the 76ers in steals while scoring in double figures for just the second time this season. The 25-year-old hasn't been a fantasy-relevant player this year and has averaged 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 13.8 minutes per game over 12 appearances in January.