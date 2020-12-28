The 76ers announced Monday that Thybulle's $2.84 million team option for 2021-22 has been exercised.

The 76ers' offseason additions of Seth Curry, Danny Green and first-round pick Tyrese Maxey have resulted in Thybulle being pushed out of the rotation to begin his second NBA campaign, but the 23-year-old is still seen as a high-impact defender in the long term. After averaging 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game as a rookie, Thybulle could have some appeal as a defensive-stats streamer if he can capture significant playing time at some point.