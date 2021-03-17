Thybulle scored three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and added three blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 99-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Thybulle continued his stretch of piling up the defensive stats, totaling three or more blocks and steals in five consecutive games. The guard is a phenomenal defender averaging 3.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per 36 minutes. In his second season, Thybulle is averaging only 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per game across 18.4 minutes, so any offensive production is a bonus for Philadelphia.