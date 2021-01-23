Thybulle tied his season high with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in Friday's 122-110 win over the Celtics. He also chipped in four rebounds and two blocks over his 21 minutes.

Thybulle's contributions as a scorer were nice, but those depending on him in fantasy leagues are doing so mainly for his defensive production. He once again got the job done in that area Friday, and Thybulle is now averaging 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks in 19.8 minutes over his last four games. Thybulle is unlikely to see his playing time pick up from that level, however, so he's probably best viewed as a streamer for defensive stats rather than a must-roster player.