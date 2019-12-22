Thybulle is out indefinitely with a right knee sprain and bone bruise, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

It's devastating news for the rookie who has been playing superbly over the last month, as the guard has been diagnosed with a sprain and bone bruise in his right knee. Thybulle will reportedly be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. In the meantime, Furkan Korkmaz and James Ennis may see increased roles with Thybulle on the sidelines.