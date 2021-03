Thybulle will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Thybulle got the nod in place of Seth Curry (ankle) on Saturday against the Kings, but coach Doc Rivers will go with Furkan Korkmaz on the wing Sunday. Thybulle finished Saturday's game with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes. The defensive-minded guard is averaging 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last six contests.