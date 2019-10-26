Thybulle will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Joel Embiid (ankle) ruled out, the Sixers will bump Al Horford up to center, while Tobias Harris moves up to small forwrad. Thybulle will get the nod at small forward, and Josh Richardson and Ben Simmons will make up the backcourt.

