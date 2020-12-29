Coach Doc Rivers said that with Furkan Korkmaz (thigh) out a few weeks, Thybulle "will get a look," Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Thybulle has a promising rookie campaign from a defensive standpoint last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in just 19.8 minutes. This season, however, under new head coach Doc Rivers, Thybulle has played just 15 total minutes through three games. His role will increase for the time being, but it will be tough for him to be fantasy relevant if he can't see minutes in the mid-20s.