76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Tuesday
Thybulle will get the spot-start in Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Thybulle will replace Josh Richardson (concussion) in the starting lineup. The rookie has averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds across 26.2 minutes in 10 starts this season.
More News
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Logs 15 minutes versus Cleveland•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Gets starting nod•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Swipes five in 36 minutes•
-
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Four steals Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...