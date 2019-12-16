76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't return Sunday
Thybulle won't return to Sunday's game against Brooklyn due to n upset stomach, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
In a bit of a strange situation, Thybulle exited Sunday's tilt with Brooklyn late in the fourth quarter because of stomach issues. He managed to play 18 minutes, failing to score (0-1 FG) and adding two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Barring any unexpected setbacks, he should make a full return Wednesday against Miami.
