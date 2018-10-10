76ers' Matt Farrell: Inks deal with Philly
Farrell signed a contract with the 76ers on Wednesday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The deal is likely just for the preseason, with Farrell essentially trying out for the team. Farrell appeared in seven summer league contests with the Heat, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 assists across 12.9 minutes.
