The 76ers signed Fiedler to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday, Jon Chepkevic of DraftExpress.com reports.

Fiedler spent his final collegiate season at Rice in 2023-24, where he averaged 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists across 32 games. His proficient passing at 6-10 makes him an intriguing option in the undrafted player pool.