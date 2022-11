Foster registered 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 loss to Capital City.

Foster has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back G League contests. Across three appearances with Delaware, the 19-year-old is averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks in 26.2 minutes per game.