Foster inked a two-way deal with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Foster was a productive player for the G-League Ignite last season averaging 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Sixers liked what they saw out of their young prospect and decided to convert his contract to a two-way deal. The 76ers are already stacked at the forward position so expect the 19-year-old to stay put in the G-League for the foreseeable future.