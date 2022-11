Foster recorded 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 win over Greensboro.

Foster made both of his three-point attempts en route to a team-high 26 points and fell one rebound short of his first double-double of the campaign. Across two games, the 6-foot-8 forward is posting 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.4 minutes.