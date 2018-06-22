76ers' Mikal Bridges: Lands in Philadelphia
Bridges was selected by the 76ers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Bridges enters the NBA as prototypical "three and D" player after shooting a very impressive 43.5 percent from behind the arc in his junior season at Villanova while also acting as the team's top perimeter defender. Bridges should be a seamless fit on the wing in Philadelphia alongside Ben Simmons, especially with the potential departures of both J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli in free agency. Bridges' athleticism should lead to him having an immediate impact on the defensive end while also being a quality spot-up shooter in a spaced out offensive attack for the 76ers.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....