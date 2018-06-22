76ers' Mikal Bridges: Lands in Philadelphia

Bridges was selected by the 76ers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bridges enters the NBA as prototypical "three and D" player after shooting a very impressive 43.5 percent from behind the arc in his junior season at Villanova while also acting as the team's top perimeter defender. Bridges should be a seamless fit on the wing in Philadelphia alongside Ben Simmons, especially with the potential departures of both J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli in free agency. Bridges' athleticism should lead to him having an immediate impact on the defensive end while also being a quality spot-up shooter in a spaced out offensive attack for the 76ers.