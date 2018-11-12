76ers' Mike Muscala: Cleared to return Monday
Muscala (nose) is available to play Monday against the Heat, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Muscala has been cleared to return after missing the previous three games with a broken nose. Prior to suffering the injury, the big man posted averages of 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds across 20.6 minutes per game. Muscala should see a healthy dosage of minutes Monday following the departures of Dario Saric and Robert Covington.
More News
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Goes through shootaround•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Dealing with broken nose•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Totals season-high 14 points Monday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Holding consistent rotation spot•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Listed as probable•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country