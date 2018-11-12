Muscala (nose) is available to play Monday against the Heat, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Muscala has been cleared to return after missing the previous three games with a broken nose. Prior to suffering the injury, the big man posted averages of 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds across 20.6 minutes per game. Muscala should see a healthy dosage of minutes Monday following the departures of Dario Saric and Robert Covington.