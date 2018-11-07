76ers' Mike Muscala: Dealing with broken nose
Muscala suffered a fractured nose and facial laceration in Tuesday's practice and will be withheld from basketball activities for one week before being re-evaluated, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Muscala picked up the injuries when he collided with a teammate. He required six stitches to seal the gash on his face and will need to wear a protective mask once he's cleared to take contact again. Beginning with Wednesday's tilt in Indiana, Philadelphia will play four games over the next week, paving the way for Amir Johnson to take on a heightened role in the frontcourt behind starters Joel Embiid and Dario Saric in the short term. The 76ers could also deploy more small-ball lineups featuring Robert Covington or Wilson Chandler at power forward when Saric is on the bench.
More News
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Totals season-high 14 points Monday•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Holding consistent rotation spot•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Listed as probable•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Scores five points in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Available Tuesday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.