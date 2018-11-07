Muscala suffered a fractured nose and facial laceration in Tuesday's practice and will be withheld from basketball activities for one week before being re-evaluated, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Muscala picked up the injuries when he collided with a teammate. He required six stitches to seal the gash on his face and will need to wear a protective mask once he's cleared to take contact again. Beginning with Wednesday's tilt in Indiana, Philadelphia will play four games over the next week, paving the way for Amir Johnson to take on a heightened role in the frontcourt behind starters Joel Embiid and Dario Saric in the short term. The 76ers could also deploy more small-ball lineups featuring Robert Covington or Wilson Chandler at power forward when Saric is on the bench.