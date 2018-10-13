76ers' Mike Muscala: Doubtful for opening night
Muscala is doubtful for Tuesday's season opener against the Celtics due to a sprained right ankle, Noah Levick of NBCS Philly reports.
Muscala's ankle sprain seems relatively serious, as he likely won't take the court on opening night. In his stead, Amir Johnson is in line to see the majority of the reserve center minutes.
