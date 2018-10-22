76ers' Mike Muscala: Doubtful for Tuesday
Muscala (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Muscala has been sidelined all season with a sprained ankle, though the big man is trending in the right direction as he was able to partially practice Monday. With the 76ers scheduled to play a back-to-back road set Tuesday and Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Muscala remain out at least until the team returns home Saturday.
