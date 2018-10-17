76ers' Mike Muscala: Doubtful Thursday
Muscala (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Muscala missed the season opener due to a sprained ankle, prompting Joel Embiid to see 37 minutes, Amir Johnson to see 11 minutes and Dario Saric to see 23 minutes. A similar scenario could be in store Thursday.
More News
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Ruled out for season opener•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Doubtful for opening night•
-
76ers' Mike Muscala: Stakes his claim with solid play•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Sent to 76ers•
-
Thunder's Mike Muscala: Traded to OKC, likely on the move again•
-
Hawks' Mike Muscala: Exercises player option•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...