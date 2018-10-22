76ers' Mike Muscala: Full participant at practice Monday
Muscala (ankle) went through practice Monday and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Muscala is yet to take the floor for his new team, but his debut figures to come sometime this week. If he's ultimately held out Tuesday night, his next chance would come Wednesday, when the Sixers face the Bucks in Milwaukee on the second night of a back to back.
