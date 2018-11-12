76ers' Mike Muscala: Goes through shootaround
Muscala (nose) went through shootaround Monday morning, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Muscala is still dealing with a broken nose, but his participation in shootaround is an encouraging sign as Monday's matchup with the Heat approaches. The Sixers are listing him as questionable for the time being, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's cleared to play following a three-game absence.
