Muscala had eight points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over the Grizzlies.

Muscala moved into the starting lineup, replacing Wilson Chandler (quad) who was ruled out prior to tip-off. Despite the promotion, he wasn't able to reproduce his double-double from the previous game, finishing with just eight points. Muscala has been one of the beneficiaries of the Jimmy Butler trade and has moved into deep league consideration.