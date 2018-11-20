76ers' Mike Muscala: Heads back to bench
Muscala will resume a bench role Monday against the Suns.
Muscala drew the start at power forward Sunday, scoring just six points over 37 minutes of action. He should log a good chunk of playing time off the bench, but Wilson Chandler gets the nod and figures to do so moving forward.
