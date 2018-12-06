76ers' Mike Muscala: Heads to bench Wednesday
Muscala will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Muscala, who got a spot start Sunday in place of Wilson Chandler, will head back to the bench Wednesday with Chandler returning to the starting lineup. In 19 games this year, including two starts, Muscala is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 threes in 23.7 minutes.
