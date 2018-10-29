76ers' Mike Muscala: Holding consistent rotation spot
Muscala has played at least 17 minutes in each of the Sixers' last three games.
Muscala missed the first three contests of the season due to injury, but he's since taken on a consistent rotation role as a backup to Joel Embiid and Dario Saric up front. The Bucknell product still hasn't been fantasy-relevant, however, as he's averaging only 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game. Barring an injury to one of the aforementioned starters, Muscala will remain a fringe option, at best, in most leagues.
